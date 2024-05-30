Modern Notebook for June 2, 2024

On this week’s Modern Notebook with Tyler Kline: tune in for solo cello music by Canadian-Argentine composer Analia Llugdar composed for Matt Haimovitz’s Primavera project… it’s a work that captures a sense of breath via all the different sounds of the cello.

Then: Jena Osman’s collection of essay-poems MOTION STUDIES is the foundation of Justine F. Chen’s piece “Shallow Breath and Stealth.” It’s a massive choral work that draws on Osman’s meditations that begin with 19th-century science and ends as research into the present day.

Plus, music by Chloe Knibbs, Andy Akiho, Milton Nascimento, Osnat Netzer, Tyshawn Sorey, Norio Fukushi, Hee Yun Kim, and others; and performances by City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra, fivebyfive, pianist Cory Smythe, the Crossing, flutist Tessa Brinckman with guitarist Caroline Delume, and more.

Tune in Sunday night from 8 to 10 ET

Hour 1 Strings Bilateral by Chloe Knibbs. Andy Akiho’s Translucent. Cravo e Canela by Milton Nascimento. Analia Llugdar’s Anima vento. 26.2 by Kenji Bunch. Miguel del Agúila’s Tamboreno. away dream all away by Osnat Netzer.

Hour 2 Introduction from Tyshawn Sorey’s The Inner Spectrum of Variables. Justine F. Chen’s Shallow Breath and Stealth. Dawn Brightens the Day of Mortals Robed in Purple by Norio Fukushi. Hee Yun Kim’s Lethe - The River of Forgetfulness.

