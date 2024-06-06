Modern Notebook for June 9, 2024

Coming up on the next Modern Notebook with Tyler Kline: I’ll have music for cello by Jorge Sosa called “Reimagined Spring,” and pieces by Shawn Okpebholo and Julia Perry. Plus, this piece by Carmen Sandim for solo piano titled “Amanhecer ao Entardecer,” meaning “Dawn to Dusk.”

Then: Composer Hannah Selin experienced some strange, deep dreams during the lockdowns of 2020 and 2021… and these dreams inspired her piece “Dream Journal.” This is music composed for voices, pianos, toy pianos, and electronics, seamlessly woven together to craft a musical atmosphere like no other.

Plus, pieces by Sarah Wallin Huff, Jorge Sosa, Shawn E. Okpebholo, Julia Perry, Ben Nobuto, Vivian Fung, Sarah Rossy, Michael Zev Gordon, and others; and performances by Unheard-of//Ensemble, pianist Andree-Ann Deschenes, baritone Will Liverman with pianist Paul Sanchez, Experiential Orchestra, Latitude 49, Jasper String Quartet, Chromic Duo, cellist India Gailey, and more.

Tune in Sunday night from 8 to 10 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9. Listen on-demand after the broadcast at modernnotebook.org.

Hour 1 Ayre of Grievances y Sarah Wallin Huff. Zachary Bell’s Through a Haze. Reimagined Spring by Jorge Sosa. Carmen Sandim’s Amanhecer ao Entardecer. Ballad of Birmingham by Shawn E. Okpebholo. Julia Perry’s Symphony in One Movement for Violas and Basses. Puzzle Lunch Tulips Cheezeborger (and other nonsequiturs) by John Dorhauer.

Hour 2 Egress by Ben Nobuto. Vivian Fung’s String Quartet No. 3. Dream Journal by Hannah Selin. Sarah Rossy’s I long. Borotha: Seven Pieces for Orchestra by Michael Zev Gordon.



