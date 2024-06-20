Modern Notebook for June 23, 2024

Coming up on this week’s Modern Notebook with Tyler Kline: Damien Geter’s String Quartet No.1, titled “Neo-Soul,” is an ode to the genre of music that became popular in the 1990s that put a new spin on the classic soul sound. It’s music that revolves around creating a specific vibe.

Then: Icelandic composer Bara Gisladottir’s work “Hringla” forges a fascinating sound world of buzzing multiphonics, local sonic phenomena, and fragile, shadow-like double bass harmonics. There’s also a layer of electronic elements which sample sound in real time to blur the real and the virtual.

Featuring music by Carmen Braden, Greg Caffrey, Emer Kinsella, Salina Fisher, Bo Liu, Margaret Brouwer, and others; and performances by cellist Matt Haimovitz, Hard Rain SoloistEnsemble, flutist Taylor Irelan with pianist Andrea Feitl, violinist Alexi Kenney, Iceland Symphony, and more.

Tune in Sunday night from 8 to 10 ET on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9. Listen the next day on-demand at modernnotebook.org.

Hour 1 Her Arranged Marriage to Oranges by Carmen Braden. Greg Caffrey’s Three Movements on the work of William Scott. String Quartet No. 1: Neo-Soul by Damien Geter. Emer Kinsella’s Eternal Reflections. Portrait of Forest by Toshi Ichiyanagi. Rain Worthington’s Within Deep Currents.

Hour 2 Hikari by Salina Fisher. Bára Gísladóttír’s Hringla. Gasuo by Bo Liu. Margaret Brouwer’s Fear, Hiding, Play.



Each week, Tyler Kline journeys into new territory and demystifies the music of living composers on Modern Notebook. Listen for a wide variety of exciting music that engages and inspires, along with the stories behind each piece and the latest releases from today’s contemporary classical artists. Discover what’s in store on Modern Notebook.

