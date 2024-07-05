Modern Notebook for July 7, 2024

On the next Modern Notebook with Tyler Kline: Microfictions [volume 1] is a set of six miniatures for string quartet composed by Caroline Shaw, in which each movement is presented in tandem with bite-size microstories written for Twitter by T.R. Darling.

Then: The music of Stuart Saunders Smith can be described as “unique, eclectic, often esoteric, and always full of surprises.” We pay tribute to Smith, who we lost last month at the age of 76.

Tune in for that, plus works by Emma Lou Diemer, Kerwin Young, Damien Sneed, Dai Fujikura, Gabriela Lena Frank, Noriko Koide, and others; and performances by pianist Beck Billock, violinist Lucia Lin with harpist Charles Overton, Miro Quartet, tenor Lawrence Brownlee with pianist Kevin J. Miller, flutist Catherine Gregory with pianist David Caplan, violinist Airi Yoshioka, and vibraphonist Jose “Zeca” Lacerda.

Listen Sunday night from 8 to 10 ET on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

Hour 1 Toccata for Piano by Emma Lou Diemer. Kerwin Young’s Lyric for Violin and Harp. Microfictions [volume 1] by Caroline Shaw. Damien Sneed’s Beauty That is Never Old and The Gift of Sing. Five Waka Poems by Saigyo by Akemi Naito. David Crowel’’s Waiting in the Rain for Snow.

Hour 2 Chance Monsoon by Dai Fujikura. Gabriela Lena Frank’s Five Andean Improvisations. Two Movements from Noriko Koide’s Drie Vensters. A River Rose and Links No. 4 (Monk) by Stuart Saunders Smith.



