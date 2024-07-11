Modern Notebook for July 14, 2024

This week on Modern Notebook with Tyler Kline: hear music by Bianca Gismonti performed by pianist Andree-Ann Deschenes, as well as pieces by Danielle Eva Schwob and Ariana Grande.. And, a work by Gabriel Vicens titled “El Mattoral.”

Then: Weather becomes the main character in the text set by Christopher Cerrone in his work Beaufort Scales - which takes its name from the 19th Century measuring system for wind and waves. Interestingly, the scale is also quite poetic and forms the backbone of Cerrone’s piece.

Also featuring music by David Maslanka, Tamar-Kali, Robert Schultz, and others; and performances by violinist Alexi Kenney, saxophonist Julian Velasco with pianist Winston Choi, flutist Nathalie Joachim with harpist Kristi Shand and violist Wei-Yang Andy Lin, cellist Inbal Segev, Lorelei Ensemble, and more.

Listen Sunday night from 8 to 10 ET on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9. Streaming online at wsmr.org.

Hour 1 thank u, next by Ariana Grande (arr. by Alexi Kenney). Bianca Gismonti’s Two Moons. Tone Studies: No. 5, Wie bist du, Seele by David Maslanka. Gabriel Vicéns’ El Mattoral. Breathing Underwater by Danielle Eva Schwob. Patrick Burke’s All Together Now. Molto Appasionato from Fernando Otero’s Concerto for Cello and String Orchestra.

Hour 2 Little Bear Awakens by Tamar-Kali. Christopher Cerrone’s Beaufort Scales. Visions of Dunbar by Robert Schultz.



Each week, Tyler Kline journeys into new territory and demystifies the music of living composers on Modern Notebook. Listen for a wide variety of exciting music that engages and inspires, along with the stories behind each piece and the latest releases from today’s contemporary classical artists. Discover what’s in store on Modern Notebook.

