Modern Notebook for July 28, 2024

On the next Modern Notebook with Tyler Kline: “Imagine preparing to board a sailboat at dawn. The water is completely calm. There is hardly a sound except the occasional early morning birdcall and sound of a ripple breaking on the shore.” These perfect words were written by composer Margaret Brouwer to accompany her piece, “The Art of Sailing at Dawn.”

Then: The interplay of piccolo trumpet and ambient soundscape is the focal point of Orlando Jacinto Garcia’s work “Resonating Color Fields.” It’s music where, with each ascending gesture of the trumpet, new colors in the electronics swirl to life to create an ever-evolving texture.

Plus, works by Andy Akiho, Yiheng Yvonne Wu, Julien Labro, Brandon Spencer, Kari Telstad Sundet, Marina Kifferstein, and others; and performances by Omaha Symphony, pianist Michael Mizrahi, flutist Laura Lentz, violinist Alexi Kenney, trumpeter Andy Kozar, The Rhythm Method, and more.

Tune in Sunday night from 8 to 10 ET on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9. Streaming at wsmr.org.

Hour 1 Petroglyph by Andy Akiho. Yiheng Yvonne Wu’s Threaded Spaces. Meditation No. 1 by Julien Labro. Margaret Brouwer’s The Art of Sailing at Dawn. I Know My Soul by Brandon Spencer. Timothy Roy’s Southern Specter. These Worlds in Us by Missy Mazzoli.

Hour 2 Timeless by Kari Telstad Sundet. Angélica Negrón’s The Violinist. Resonating Color Fields by Orlando Jacinto Garcia. Marina Kifferstein’s String Quartet No. 2. A through-grown earth by Lisa Illean.



Each week, Tyler Kline journeys into new territory and demystifies the music of living composers on Modern Notebook. Listen for a wide variety of exciting music that engages and inspires, along with the stories behind each piece and the latest releases from today’s contemporary classical artists. Discover what’s in store on Modern Notebook.

