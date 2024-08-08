Modern Notebook for August 11, 2024

On this week’s Modern Notebook with Tyler Kline, we’ll hear a work by Takuma Itoh for shakuhachi and chamber ensemble called Faded Aura, and pieces by David Lang and Helen Grime. Plus, a new work by composer-pianist Beyza Yazgan titled “Question.”

Then: Eleanor Alberga’s first symphony is music inspired by geology and the makings of a planet. It’s called “Strata,” and over the course of the piece, the composer travels through the different layers of the Earth - growing more imaginative the deeper we go.

Plus, music by Ian Gottlieb, Jace Clayton, James Romig, Lei Liang, and others; and performances by cellist Rhonda Rider, flutist Catherine Gregory with pianist David Kaplan, The Claremont Trio, Bang on a Can All-Stars, clarinetist Ted Gurch and violinist Helen Kim, and more.

That’s Sunday night from 8 to 10 ET on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9. Listen online at wsmr.org.

Hour 1 Meditation on Impatience by Ian Gottlieb. David Lang’s Vent. Path at Sunrise, Masses of Flowers by Margaret Brouwer. Beyza Yazgan’s Question. Three Whistler Miniatures by Helen Grime. Jace Clayton’s Lethe’s Children. Faded Aura by Takuma Itoh.

Hour 2 Ferocious Alphabets by James Romig. Lei Liang’s My Windows. Symphony No. 1, “Strata” by Eleanor Alberga.



Each week, Tyler Kline journeys into new territory and demystifies the music of living composers on Modern Notebook. Listen for a wide variety of exciting music that engages and inspires, along with the stories behind each piece and the latest releases from today’s contemporary classical artists. Discover what’s in store on Modern Notebook.

