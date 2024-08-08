© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Florida's Classical Music Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Modern Notebook for August 11, 2024

WUSF | By Tyler Kline
Published August 8, 2024 at 7:20 PM EDT
Photo: composer-pianist Beyza Yazgan.
Photo courtesy of the artist.
Photo: Composer-pianist Beyza Yazgan

On this week’s Modern Notebook with Tyler Kline, we’ll hear a work by Takuma Itoh for shakuhachi and chamber ensemble called Faded Aura, and pieces by David Lang and Helen Grime. Plus, a new work by composer-pianist Beyza Yazgan titled “Question.”

Then: Eleanor Alberga’s first symphony is music inspired by geology and the makings of a planet. It’s called “Strata,” and over the course of the piece, the composer travels through the different layers of the Earth - growing more imaginative the deeper we go.

Plus, music by Ian Gottlieb, Jace Clayton, James Romig, Lei Liang, and others; and performances by cellist Rhonda Rider, flutist Catherine Gregory with pianist David Kaplan, The Claremont Trio, Bang on a Can All-Stars, clarinetist Ted Gurch and violinist Helen Kim, and more.

That’s Sunday night from 8 to 10 ET on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9. Listen online at wsmr.org.

Hour 1

Meditation on Impatience by Ian Gottlieb.

David Lang’s Vent.

Path at Sunrise, Masses of Flowers by Margaret Brouwer.

Beyza Yazgan’s Question.

Three Whistler Miniatures by Helen Grime.

Jace Clayton’s Lethe’s Children.

Faded Aura by Takuma Itoh.

Hour 2

Ferocious Alphabets by James Romig.

Lei Liang’s My Windows.

Symphony No. 1, “Strata” by Eleanor Alberga.

Each week, Tyler Kline journeys into new territory and demystifies the music of living composers on Modern Notebook. Listen for a wide variety of exciting music that engages and inspires, along with the stories behind each piece and the latest releases from today’s contemporary classical artists. Discover what’s in store on Modern Notebook.
Tags
Modern Notebook Modern Notebook
Tyler Kline
Tyler Kline is a composer whose music has been performed across the United States, and internationally in Canada, Brazil and Romania. His compositional interests encompass a wide variety of styles and mediums, from acoustic chamber and large ensemble works to electronic and electroacoustic music. A native of Kentucky, he earned his Master of Music degree in Composition from the University of South Florida. Learn more at tylerklinemusic.com.
See stories by Tyler Kline