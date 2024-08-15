Modern Notebook for August 18, 2024

On this week’s Modern Notebook with Tyler Kline: The writing of Emily Dickinson has long inspired composers to set her words to music, and we’ll hear a work by Jennifer Jolley that features three poems by Dickinson. It’s music for soprano, flute, and guitar that weaves in and out of moods, somber, to bright, to free.

Then: it’s solo violin music by Scott Wollschleger titled Secret Machine No. 7. It’s music that draws on the composer’s typical glitchy soundworlds, but notably, asks the violin to detune one string and use a metal mute to produce delicate, yet clear, noises.

Hear that, and pieces by inti figgis-vizueta, David Sanford, Viet Cuong, Andrea Mazzariello, Shruthi Rajasekar, Yu-Hui Cheng, Akenya Seymour, and others; and performances by flutist Jennifer Grim with pianist Michael Sheppard, soprano Fotina Naumenko with flutist Julietta Currenton and guitarist Colin Davin, PRISM Quartet, pianist Michael Mizrahi, Maithree Ensemble, violinist Miranda Cuckson, and more.

Listen Sunday night from 8 to 10 ET on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9. Streaming at wsmr.org.

Hour 1 the motion between three worlds by inti figgis-vizueta. David Sanford’s Klatka Still. “Hope” is the Thing with Feathers by Jennifer Jolley. Joel Järventausta’s Bourrée. Prized Possessions by Viet Cuong. Andrea Mazzariello’s Fall Down Five Times Get Up Six.

Hour 2 My Best Friend by Shruthi Rajasekar. Scott Wollschleger’s Secret Machine No. 7. In Thin Air by Yu-Hui Chang. Akenya Seymour’s Fear the Lamb.



Each week, Tyler Kline journeys into new territory and demystifies the music of living composers on Modern Notebook. Listen for a wide variety of exciting music that engages and inspires, along with the stories behind each piece and the latest releases from today’s contemporary classical artists. Discover what’s in store on Modern Notebook.

