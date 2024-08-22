Modern Notebook for August 25, 2024

This week on Modern Notebook with Tyler Kline: hear pieces by Keyla Orozco, Maeve Gilchrist, and others. And, music for steel pan and wind quintet by Andy Akiho, titled “BeLonging.”

Plus: When it was time for composer Gabriel Erkoreka to write his first piano concerto, he figured he would put a bit of himself into it: after all, the piano is his primary instrument. But he found other ways to do it: born under the sun sign of Pisces, he decided to draw on the symbolism of Pisces as the inspiration for this piece.

Hear that, and music by James MacMillan, Kitty Xiao, Beyza Yazgan, Jessica Ackerly, Kurt Rohde, Courtney Bryan, and others; and performances by Aizuri Quartet, Nimbus Trio, Imani Winds, Unheard-of//Ensemble, cellist Rhonda Rider, Ensemble Pi, and more.

Tune in Sunday night from 8 to 10 ET on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9. Streaming at wsmr.org.

Hour 1 The Storm by Maeve Gilchrist. James MacMillan’s For Zoe. Nipper by Kitty Xiao. Andy Akiho’s BeLonging. Souvenirs by Keyla Orozco. Beyza Yazgan’s Haiku Tune.

Hour 2 Spark Surge by Jessica Ackerley. Gabriel Erkoreka’s Piano Concerto “Piscis.” credo petrified by Kurt Rohde. Courtney Bryan’s Elegy.



Each week, Tyler Kline journeys into new territory and demystifies the music of living composers on Modern Notebook. Listen for a wide variety of exciting music that engages and inspires, along with the stories behind each piece and the latest releases from today’s contemporary classical artists. Discover what’s in store on Modern Notebook.

