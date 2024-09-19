Modern Notebook for September 22, 2024

On the next Modern Notebook with Tyler Kline: Wēpan is the Old English word for “weeping.” It’s also the name of this piece by Tina Davidson scored for piano quintet - a work that explores metallic preparations in the piano mixed with evocative sliding gestures in the strings.

Then: Gazing at the night sky has been a source of bewilderment and inspiration for millenia - and invitation to discern patterns and seek their meaning. It’s music inspired by the stars by Gerardo Dirié composed for viola da gamba and bass clarinet titled Noctuary Duos.

Plus, music by Grace-Evangeline Mason, Beyza Yazgan, Nico Muhly, Gabriela Ortiz, Gity Razaz, Amanda Feery, Samuel Carl Adams, Ayanna Woods, and others; and performances by Lyrebird Brass, NOW Ensemble, pianist Natalie Zhu with the Jasper String Quartet, Duo Entre-Nous, Metropolis Ensemble, Crash Ensemble, viola da gambist Johanna Rose with bass clarinetist Diego Montes, pianist David Kaplan, The Crossing, and more.

Listen Sunday night from 8 to 10 ET on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9. Recent episodes are streaming on-demand at modernnotebook.org.

Hour 1 As Bronze by Grace-Evangeline Mason. Beyza Yazgan’s Old things & memories. How About Now by Nico Muhly. Tina Davidson’s Wēpan. Las Dolly Sisters by Gabriela Ortiz. Eduardo Costa Roldán’s Tempo de huida. Metamorphosis of Narcissus by Gity Razaz.



Hour 2 Vultures by Amanda Feery. Gerardo Dirié’s Noctuary Duos. Quietly, from afar by Samuel Carl Adams. Ayanna Woods’ SHIFT.



Each week, Tyler Kline journeys into new territory and demystifies the music of living composers on Modern Notebook. Listen for a wide variety of exciting music that engages and inspires, along with the stories behind each piece and the latest releases from today’s contemporary classical artists. Discover what’s in store on Modern Notebook.

