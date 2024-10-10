Modern Notebook for October 13, 2024

Coming up on this week’s Modern Notebook with Tyler Kline: When the Apollo Chamber Players approached Adolphus Hailstork to compose a new piece, they specifically requested that he base his composition on material representing his heritage in some way. So, he chose to quote his favorite spiritual, “Deep River,” and crafted a rhapsody for string quartet from that material.

You can hear that piece, plus: A combination of old and new ideas inspired Jüri Reinvere’s orchestral work, “On the Ship of Fools.” On one hand, it draws on Sebastian Brant’s 1494 satirical work “Ship of Fools,” but on the other hand… Reinvere cites the deception found on today’s social media as our own modern “Ship of Fools.”

Also featuring music by Soon Hee Newbold, Tyson Gholston Davis, Iván Enrique Rodriguez, brin solomon, Vivian Fung, Daniel Temkin, and others; and performances by The Merian Ensemble, violist Jordan Bak, Apollo Chamber Players, soprano Fotina Naumenko with cellist Julian Schwarz and harpist Nadia Pessoa, clarinetist Andy Hudson with pianist Inara Zandmane, Estonian Festival Orchestra, Kinetic Ensemble, and more.

Hour 1 Alis Volat Propriis (She Flies with Her Own Wings by Soon Hee Newbold. Tyson Gholston Davis’ Tableau XII. Mamá Maria: Cuento de Hadas by Iván Enrique Rodriguez. Adolphus Hailstork’s Deep River: Rhapsody for String Quartet. Let Evening Come by Benedict Sheehan. brin solomon’s Aria “Dreaming on the inside.”



Hour 2 String Quartet No. 4: Insects and Machines by Vivian Fung. Jüri Reinvere’s On the Ship of Fools. Oceans Call by Daniel Temkin.



