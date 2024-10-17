Modern Notebook for October 20, 2024

On this week’s Modern Notebook with Tyler Kline: Dai Wei’s piece “Honeycomb” is music born out of her own observations of a beehive outside her bedroom window. Stuck inside during the COVID-19 lockdowns, she would watch bees come and go, and later learned how bees passed nectar to one another to form a honeycomb–and this natural process went on to inspire the construction of this piece.

Then: hear music by Akshaya Avril Tucker for trumpet and saxophone, and a piece by Sean William Calhoun called “Plasmonic Mirror.” And a guitar quartet by João Luiz titled “Three Brazilian Pieces,” which serves as a musical portrait of three forms of expression from his native country.

Featuring works by Gala Flagello, Carme Rodriguez, Toru Takemitsu, Daijana Wallace, Nicole Chamberlain, Matana Roberts, Brendon Randall-Myers, and others; and performances by Talla Rouge, pianist Isabel Dobarro, cellist Kivie Cahn-Lipman, UNC Greensboro Casella Sinfonietta, The Merian Ensemble, Unheard-of//Ensemble, trumpeter Kenken Gorder with saxophonist Marina Sakellakis, New York Guitar Quartet, flutist Laura Lentz, and more.

Tune in Sunday night from 8 to 10 ET on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9. Stream online at wsmr.org.

Hour 1 Burn as Brightly by Gala Flagello. Carme Rodriguez’s Alalá das Paisaxes Verticais. Shades by Daijana Wallace. Dai Wei’s Honeycomb. Folios by Toru Takemitsu. Nicole Chamberlain’s Atalanta. Frontlash by Nickitas Demos.



Hour 2 borderlands… by Matana Roberts. Akshaya Avril Tucker’s frog friends. Three Brazilian Pieces by Joao Luiz. Sean William Calhoun’s Plasmonic Mirror. Cascade by Brendon Randall-Myers.



Each week, Tyler Kline journeys into new territory and demystifies the music of living composers on Modern Notebook. Listen for a wide variety of exciting music that engages and inspires, along with the stories behind each piece and the latest releases from today’s contemporary classical artists. Discover what’s in store on Modern Notebook.

