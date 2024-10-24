Modern Notebook for October 27, 2024

On this week’s Modern Notebook with Tyler Kline, tune in for a special lineup of pieces chosen just in time for Halloween! We’ll be getting spooky, with music about ghosts and ghost stories, pieces that will cast a spell on you, and selections that draw inspiration from horror genres.

Featuring music by Chris Opperman, Sarah Wallin Huff, Freya Waley-Cohen, Mat Campbell, Clarice Assad, Tyondai Braxton, Li Qi, Colin I. Nossek, Nicole Lizée, and others; and performances by violinist Patrick Yim, RAHA Duo, The Merian Ensemble, Metropolis Ensemble with Brooklyn Youth Chorus and The Crossing, Byrne:Kozar Duo, Duo Entre-Nous, cellist India Gailey, and more.

Tune in for a particularly spooky edition of Modern Notebook, Sunday night from 8 to 10 ET on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9. Streaming at wsmr.org.

Hour 1 Gentle Ghosts of the Past by Chris Opperman. Michael-Thomas Foumai’s Relics: No. 1 - Beastly Treasures (Gold Mythical Beast). The Dark Glass Sinfonia (We See Through a Glass Darkly) by Sarah Wallin Huff. Freya Waley-Cohen’s Conjure. Nightmare Fuel by Mat Campbell. Curtis Hughes’ Department of Levitation Studies. The Book of Spells by Clarice Assad.



Hour 2 Overgrowth from Telekinesis by Tyondai Braxton. Li Qi’s Lonely Grave. I think this is a ghost story by Colin I. Nossek. Nicole Lizée’s Grotesquerie. Chant des Voyelles (Incantation of Vowels) by Žibuoklė Martinaityté.



