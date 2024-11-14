Modern Notebook for November 17, 2024

On the next Modern Notebook with Tyler Kline: hear an undulating, groovy work for four trombones, with Laura Jurd’s “Swamped.” It’s music that encourages the performers to change their sound to something more compact, like performing into a 1940’s microphone.

Then: we continue our interview series with composers from the Suncoast Composer Fellowship Program in Sarasota, FL. This week, it’s conversations with Max Gibson and Joshua Muetzel.

Also featuring music by Olivia Belli, Nkeiru Okoye, Jovino Santos Neto, Judd Greentein, inti figgis-vizueta, Andy Akiho, and others. And performances by violinist Mari Samuelsen, pianist Andree-Ann Deschenes, Slide Action, Formosa Quartet, Talla Rouge, Imani Winds, and more.

Tune in Sunday night from 8 to 10 ET on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9. Streaming at wsmr.org.

Hour 1 Sapias by Olivia Belli. Nkeiru Okoye’s Euba’s Dance. Naiad Oshun by Jovino Santos Neto. Laura Jurd’s Swamped. Hungarian Folk Songs by Dana Wilson. Judd Greenstein’s Clearing, Dawn, Dance.



Hour 2 shapes in the collective space by inti figgis-vizueta. Interview with Suncoast Composer Fellowship Program composers Max Gibson and Joshua Muetzel. BeLoud by Andy Akiho.

