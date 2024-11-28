Modern Notebook for December 1, 2024

On this week’s Modern Notebook with Tyler Kline, we kick off a series of programs highlighting music inspired by the Winter Season. Tune in for an episode of music inspired by winter weather, silence, and stillness, including icy works by Outi Tarkiainen, Alfreo Santa Ana, and Anuj Bhutani; a work titled “Blue Glacier Decoy” by Jennifer Jolley; and “Hush” by Angelica Negron.

Also featuring music by David Lang, Shuying Li, Daniel Kidane, Nicky Sohn, Anna Appleby, and Annika Socolofsky; and perofrmances by pianist Annie Jeng with Four Corners Ensemble, pianist Miranda Wong, Crash Ensemble, Texas Tech University Contemporary Music Ensemble, flutist Roberta Michel, Kinetic Ensemble, Nordic Viola, and others.

Listen Sunday night from 8 to 10 ET on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9. Streaming at wsmr.org.

Hour 1 super chill by David Lang. Shuying Li’s Canton Snowstorm. Songs of the Ice by Outi Tarkiainen. Alfredo Santa Ana’s Little Ice Age from Before the World Sleeps. east wind melts the ice by Anuj Bhutani.



Hour 2 Be Still by Daniel Kidane. Jennifer Jolley’s Blue Glacier Decoy. Hush by Angelica Negron. Nicky Sohn’s What Happens if Pipes Burst? Hrakningar by Anna Appleby. Annika Socolofsky’s Turadh.

Each week, Tyler Kline journeys into new territory and demystifies the music of living composers on Modern Notebook. Listen for a wide variety of exciting music that engages and inspires, along with the stories behind each piece and the latest releases from today’s contemporary classical artists. Discover what’s in store on Modern Notebook.

