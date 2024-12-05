Modern Notebook for December 8, 2024

On this week’s Modern Notebook with Tyler Kline: we continue our series of programs inspired by the Winter Season with music draws on stars and the night sky. Hear “A Very Star-Like Start” by John Liberatore, and more music about stars by Jessie Montgomery, Chris Opperman, David Fulmer, and others. And, it’s music of the night by Golfam Khayam, with the “Night Triptych” for two guitars, and new music from Caterina Schembri titled “I wake up in the night when I dream in black and white.”

Also featuring music by Natalie Moller, Derek Bermel, Clarice Assad, Reena Esmail, Juhi Bansal, Sophia Jani, and Emma O’Halloran. And performances by clarinetist Jessica Pollack with pianist Galen Dean Peiskee, Jr., vocalist Michelle O’Rourke with Ficino Ensemble, The Knights, violinist Harumi Rhodes, Gesualdo Six, soprano Laura Strickling with pianist Daniel Schlosberg, Kontai Ensemble, harpist Parker Ramsay, and others.

Sunday night from 8 to 10 ET

Hour 1 starshine & moonfall by Natalie Moller. John Liberatore’s A Very Star-Like Start. SchiZm: Field of Stars by Derek Bermel. Caterina Schembri’s I wake up in the night when I dream in black and white. Starburst by Jessie Montgomery. Clarice Assad’s Constellation. A Winter Breviary by Reena Esmail. Chris Opperman’s Underneath the Starlit Skies.



Hour 2 Not Quite Stars by Juhi Bansal. Golfam Khayam’s Night Triptych. String Quartet No. 1: “See the grass is full of stars” by Sophia Jani. David Fulmer’s immaculate sigh of stars… Constellations by Emma O’Halloran.

Each week, Tyler Kline journeys into new territory and demystifies the music of living composers on Modern Notebook. Listen for a wide variety of exciting music that engages and inspires, along with the stories behind each piece and the latest releases from today’s contemporary classical artists. Discover what’s in store on Modern Notebook.

