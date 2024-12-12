Modern Notebook for December 15, 2024

On this week’s Modern Notebook with Tyler Kline: we celebrate the Winter Solstice and the official beginning of the Winter Season. Listen for numerous works inspired by the solstice by composers like Kitty Xiao, Lou Harrison, and Melissa Hui, as well as pieces inspired by Winter by Akemi Naito and Gifrants. Plus, “Winter Moons” by Jerod Impichchaachaaha’ Tate.

Also featuring works by Steven Block, Kaija Saariaho, and Alan Shockley. And performances by pianist Marianne Parker with Crossing Borders Music, Nimbus Trio, flutist Lindsey Goodman, guitarist William Anderson, Common Sense Ensemble, Winter Moons Orchestra, pianist Michael Mizrahi, and others.

Tune in Sunday night from 8 to 10 ET on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9. Streaming at wsmr.org.

Hour 1 Winter Beauty in Orford by Gifrants. Kitty Xiao’s Solstice I. Solstice by Lou Harrison. Steen Block’s sweet soulless solstice. Ciel d’hiver by Kaija Saariaho.



Hour 2 One movement from Winter Shadow by Akemi Naito. Melissa Hui’s Solstice. Winter Moons by Jero Impichchaachaaha’ Tate. Alan Schockley’s study (nightsong).

Each week, Tyler Kline journeys into new territory and demystifies the music of living composers on Modern Notebook. Listen for a wide variety of exciting music that engages and inspires, along with the stories behind each piece and the latest releases from today’s contemporary classical artists. Discover what’s in store on Modern Notebook.

