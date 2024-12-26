Modern Notebook for December 29, 2024

On the next Modern Notebook with Tyler Kline: composer Juri Seo says that her solo violin work “One” embraces the “duality of time,” as both a flowing and static phenomenon. It’s music cast in 12 movements, each one representing the months in a calendar year.

Then: The Earth is 4.5 billion years old – a length of time that, if compressed to 46 minutes, the existence of humans would only last 25 milliseconds. This is the basis of “An Atlas of Deep Time” by John Luther Adams, a work which the composer says is grounded in his desire to “hear the older, deeper resonances of the earth.”

Also featuring pieces by Emily Hall, Clarice Assad, Valerie Coleman, Bright Sheng, Gabriela Ortiz, and Dai Fujikura; and performances by Slide Action, harpist Elisabeth Remy Johnson, violinist Patrick Yim, pianist Isabel Dobarro, South Dakota Symphony Orchestra, and more.

Listen Sunday night from 8 to 10 ET on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9. Listen online at wsmr.org.

Hour 1 Close Palms by Emily Hall. Clarice Assad’s Solais. One by Juri Seo. Valerie Coleman’s Wish Sonatine. String Quartet No. 4, “Silent Temple” by Bright Sheng.



Hour 2 Estudios entre Preludios: Estudio 3, Homenaje a Jesusa Palancares by Gabriela Ortiz. Dai Fujikura’s Flux. An Atlas of Deep Time by John Luther Adams.

Each week, Tyler Kline journeys into new territory and demystifies the music of living composers on Modern Notebook. Listen for a wide variety of exciting music that engages and inspires, along with the stories behind each piece and the latest releases from today’s contemporary classical artists. Discover what’s in store on Modern Notebook.

