Modern Notebook for February 9, 2025

Coming up on the next Modern Notebook with Tyler Kline: hear a Piano Quintet by Adolphus Hailstork that pays homage to the city where he established his career as a composer: Detroit. And throughout the first three movements of the work, the composer describes the city with movement titles like “Detroit Grit,” “Detroit Nocturne,” and “Detroit Rise.”

Then: Greek mythology has proven to be a constant source of fascination and inspiration for composer Eleanor Alberga. And her interest in the subject matter may be most evident in her work for orchestra, “Mythologies,” in which each movement serves as a portrait of a figure from Greek and Roman mythology.

Also featuring music by Jonathan Bailey Holland, Leila Adu-Gilmore, Hannah Kendall, Rahsaan Barber, Errollyn Wallen, and others; and performances by violinist Caitlin Edwards with pianist Daniel Schlosberg, the Harlem Chamber Players, cellist Amanda Gookin, pianist Isata Kanneh-Mason, BBC Symphony Orchestra, saxophonist Heidi Radtke, Chineke! Orchestra, and more.

Hour 1 Sonata Variation by Jonathan Bailey Holland. Adolphus Hailstork’s Piano Quintet “Detroit.” For Edna by Leila Adu-Gilmore. Hannah Kendall’s The Spark Catchers.



Hour 2 Images by Nina Simone. Eleanor Alberga’s Mythologies. Breonna Taylor (How Many More?) by Rahsaan Barber. Errollyn Wallen’s Concerto Grosso.

