Modern Notebook for February 16, 2025

On the next Modern Notebook with Tyler Kline: listen for a pair of artsongs by Jeremiah Evans, as well as works by David Sanford, Ayanna Woods, and others. Plus, a dance suite by Anthony R. Green called “The Green Double” that draws on Black history, Massachusetts history, and western classical music history.

Then: David Baker is perhaps best known for his impacts within the jazz world, having written over 70 pedagogical books on jazz improvisation, arranging, and composition… just to name a few topics. He was also no stranger to contemporary classical music, and on the next Modern Notebook, we’ll hear his Sonata for Violin and Piano.

Also featuring works by Tomeka Reid, Stewart Goodyear, Yaz Lancaster, Shelley Washington, Daniel Kidane, and Alvin Singleton. And performances by cellist Matt Haimvoitz, tenor Lawrence Brownlee with pianist Kevin J. Miller, The Lowell Chamber Orchestra, flutist Jennifer Grim with pianist Michael Sheppard, Third Coast Percussion, steel pan soloist Yang Chen, saxophonist Jeffrey Leung, violinist Caitlin Edwards and pinist Daniel Schlosberg, Chineke! Orchestra, and pianist Awadagin Pratt with A Far Cry.

Tune in Sunday night from 8 to 10 ET on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9. Streaming the next day at modernnotebook.org.

Hour 1 Volplaning by Tomeka Reid. Jeremiah Evans’ Lost Illusions and Southern Mansion. The Green Double: A Historical Dance Suite by Anthony R. Green. David Sanford’s Offertory. Congotay by Stewart Goodyear. Ayanna Woods’ Triple Point



Hour 2 EUPHORIC by Yaz Lancaster. Shelley Washington’s BLACK MARY. Sonata for violin and piano by David Baker. Daniel Kidane’s Dream Song. Time Past, Time Future by Alvin Singleton.

Each week, Tyler Kline journeys into new territory and demystifies the music of living composers on Modern Notebook. Listen for a wide variety of exciting music that engages and inspires, along with the stories behind each piece and the latest releases from today’s contemporary classical artists. Discover what’s in store on Modern Notebook.

