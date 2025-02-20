Modern Notebook for February 23, 2025

Coming up on the next Modern Notebook with Tyler Kline: Imagine taking a short walk through a New York City neighborhood, and hearing all the different sounds: sounds of the city’s energy, the multicultural aural palette of its inhabitants, strains of English consort, samba, swing, and techno. On this week’s show, we’ll hear a work by Jessie Montgomery titled “Coincident Dances,” which captures all of this and more.

Then: Composer Errollyn Wallen recounts that her Cello Concerto took some time to write, and likens the process to something like being a sculptor – as if she was chiselling out notes from a lump of granite to produce the music. However, despite this rocky metaphor, the result is actually quite lyrical and flowing, and even emotional.

Tune in for that, plus music by Carlos Simon, Nia Imani Franklin, Jonathan Bailey Holland, Shawn E. Okpebholo, Courtney Bryan, Darian Donovan Thomas, Tyriq Baker, Pamela Z, and others; and performances by Transient Canvas, Chicago Sinfonietta, baritone Will Liverman and pianist Paul Sanchez, Ensemble Pi, Sphinx Virtuosi, pianist Robert Fleitz, flutist Claire Chase, and more.

Listen Sunday night from 8 to 10 ET on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9. Tune in online at wsmr.org.

Hour 1 Light Everlasting by Carlos Simon. Nia Imani Franklin’s Afro-dite. Rebounds by Jonathan Bailey Holland. Jessie Montgomery’s Coincident Dances. The Rain from Shawn E. Okpebholo’s Two Black Churches. Courtney Bryan’s Elegy. Global Warming by Michael Abels.



Hour 2 Etudinal Caprice by Darian Donovan Thomas. Tyriq Baker’s The Radiance of the Spirit. Cello Concerto by Errollyn Wallen. Pamela Z’s Louder Warmer Denser. Joy Boy by Julius Eastman.

Each week, Tyler Kline journeys into new territory and demystifies the music of living composers on Modern Notebook. Listen for a wide variety of exciting music that engages and inspires, along with the stories behind each piece and the latest releases from today’s contemporary classical artists. Discover what’s in store on Modern Notebook.

