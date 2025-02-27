Modern Notebook for March 2, 2025

On the next Modern Notebook with Tyler Kline: tune in for music for flute and guitar by Johanny Navarro titled Bambulea, along with pieces by Sara Jacovino and Shulamit Ran. Plus, this work by Chen Yi titled “Romance and Dance.”

Then: The transformation of light throughout a forest and the way it filters through trees serves as the core inspiration for Emilie Cecilia LeBel’s piece “pale forms in uncommon light.” She notes that as an observer standing in the forest, the light doesn’t seem to move at first… but then, over hours, days, months, years, one realizes that light is constantly moving.

Also featuring music by Maeve Gilchrist, Joan Tower, Leilehua Lanzilotti, and Nicole Lizée; and performances by Aizuri Quartet, flutist Amalia Tortajada Zanón with guitarist Andrea González Caballero, violinist Julia Glenn with pianist Konstantinos Valianatos, Calliope Brass, Talla Rouge, pianist Luciane Cardassi, and more.

Listen Sunday night from 8 to 10 ET on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9. Streaming at wsmr.org.

Hour 1 Brenda’s Abbey by Maeve Gilchrist. Johanny Navarro’s Bambuleá. Petrouchskates by Joan Tower. Chen Yi’s Romance and Dance. A Garden Story by Sara Jacovino. Shulamit Ran’s Grand Rounds.



Hour 2 silhouette, mirror by Leilehua Lanzilotti. Emilie Cecilia LeBel’s pale forms in uncommon light. Bondarsphere by Nicole Lizée.

Each week, Tyler Kline journeys into new territory and demystifies the music of living composers on Modern Notebook. Listen for a wide variety of exciting music that engages and inspires, along with the stories behind each piece and the latest releases from today’s contemporary classical artists. Discover what’s in store on Modern Notebook.

