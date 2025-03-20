Modern Notebook for March 23, 2025

On this week’s Modern Notebook with Tyler Kline: The reinterpretation of Korean folk music is one of composer Jean Ahn’s lifelong pursuits, and she does this through maintaining the essence of a folk song–like the original tune–and allowing it to juxtapose and contrast with her non-Korean musical background. The result is a fascinating reimagining of three folk songs collected under Ahn’s solo piano work, “Folksong Revisited.”

Then: listen for music by Grace Ann Lee performed by violinist Teagan Faran, as well as saxophone quartet music by Niki Harlafti. And a pair of pieces featuring solo cello, including the Legend of Sigh by Gity Razaz for Cello and Electronics, and a work by Britta Bystrom titled “Figures at the Seaside.”

Also featuring music by Paola Prestini, Brittany J. Green, Gabriela Ortiz, Lora Kvint, and others; and performances by cellist Caitlin Sullivan, flutist Lindsey Goodman with pianist Clare Longendyke, fivebyfive, pianist Eun-Hee Park, violinist Phillipe Quint with pianist Andrew Litton, cellist Inbal Segev, ~Nois, and more.

Tune in Sunday night from 8 to 10 ET on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9. Streaming at wsmr.org.

Hour 1 Ophelia by Paola Prestini. Deon Nielsen Price’s War Ends; Song Endures. Lead Me Home by Brittany J. Green. Jean Ahn’s Folksong Revisited. Elegia by Gabriela Ortiz. Lora Kvint’s Odyssey.



Hour 2 Iridescent by Grace Ann Lee. Britta Byström’s Figures at the Seaside. Legend of Sigh by Gity Razaz. Niki Harlafti’s Vaisseau Fantome.

