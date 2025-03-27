Modern Notebook for March 30, 2025

On the next Modern Notebook with Tyler Kline: What does it mean to have a voice, to be able to question whether we are truly understood when we speak, and what occurs when we remain silent? Composer Andrea Casarrubios explores these questions through her piece for cello and percussion, “Speechless.” It’s music that requires the performers to embark on a playful yet desperate search for answers pertaining to the power of voice.

Then: Anna Thorvaldsdottir’s work “Ubique” lives on the border between enigmatic lyricism and atmospheric distortion. She says that it’s music inspired by the notion of being everywhere at the same time, an enveloping omnipresence, while simultaneously focusing on details within the density of each particle. And she achieves this across an 11-part, 45-minute work for flute, piano, and two cellos.

Plus, music by Beyza Yazgan, Allison Loggins-Hull, Freya Waley-Cohen, Emma O’Halloran, Molly Joyce, Adeliia Faizullina, and others; and performances by cellist Pierra Fontenelle with percussionist Max Charue, flutist Jennifer Grim with pianist Michael Sheppard, Manchester Collective, PRISM Quartet, saxophonist Don-Paul Kahl, violinist Jennifer Koh, and flutist Claire Chase with pianist Cory Smythe, and cellist Katinka Kleijn and Seth Parker Woods.

Listen Sunday night from 8 to 10 ET on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9. Listen online at wsmr.org.

Hour 1 Güzel güzel by Beyza Yazgan. Deborah Kavasch’s The Peace of Wild Things: A Reflection. Speechless by Andrea Casarrubios. Allison Loggins-Hull’s Homeland. Talisman by Freya Waley-Cohen. Emma O’Halloran’s Night Music.



Hour 2 Dew of the Moon by Molly Joyce. Adeliia Faizullina’s Urman. UBIQUE by Anna Thorvaldsdottir.

