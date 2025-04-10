Modern Notebook for April 13, 2025

On the next Modern Notebook with Tyler Kline: Called a “dream group” by The New York Times after just one concert, the ensemble Owls brings together members of Kronos Quartet and acclaimed soloists. Their debut album Rare Birds is built on joy, curiosity, and experimentation — ending with a 14-minute celebration of minimalism and 5/4 rhythm by Terry Riley.

Then: A single chord for viola grew into something unexpected for composer Karin Rehnqvist — a piano improvisation, then an electronic voice that sounded like the sea. In her piece “I thought the sea would sing to me,” she explores the viola’s depths, from the warmth of the C string to shimmering quarter tones and playful musical gestures.

Also featuring performances by violinist Alexi Kinney with music by Joni Mitchell, pianist Gianluca Luisi with music by Haohan Sun, Exceptet performing music by Paul Kerekes, marimbist William Moersch with music by Akemi Naito, cellist Brian Thorton with music by Nina Barzegar, pianist Jihye Chang with music by Eun Young Lee, yMusic performing music by Son Lux, Slide Action with music by Ryan Latimer, and pianist Eunmi Ko and McCormick Percussion Group performing music by Baljinder Sekhon.

Listen Sunday night from 8 to 10 ET on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9. Streaming at wsmr.org.

Hour 1 Joni Mitchell’s Blue (arr. by Alexi Kinney). The Echos of Tianchi by Haohan Sun. Terry Riley’s Good Medicine. figment by Paul Kerekes. Akemi Naito’s Memory of the Woods. Vulnerable by Nina Barzegar.

Hour 2 Eun Young Lee’s Nam-Ok Lee. Beautiful Mechanical by Son Lux. Karin Rehnqvist’s I Thought the Sea Would Sing to Me. C. Exigua by Ryan Latimer. Baljinder Sekhon’s Death Is an Adviser.

Each week, Tyler Kline journeys into new territory and demystifies the music of living composers on Modern Notebook. Listen for a wide variety of exciting music that engages and inspires, along with the stories behind each piece and the latest releases from today’s contemporary classical artists. Discover what’s in store on Modern Notebook.

