Modern Notebook for May 4, 2025

On the next Modern Notebook with Tyler Kline: Highways, winter landscapes, a honking horn before disappearing into the distance — Henry Dorn’s “Mid-Michigan Miniatures” captures the feeling of driving across Michigan. It’s music rooted in travel, family, and the slow quiet of pandemic life.

Then: Restless, layered, and rhythmically charged — Ken Thomson’s Uneasy lives up to its name. The music builds in long, sweeping gestures that clash, collide, and dissolve into near silence before rising again.

Also featuring music by Hector del Curto, Katherine Bergman, Nils Vigeland, Ilari Kaila, Allen Brings, Jessie Montgomery, Leilehua Lanzilotti, Blair Boyd, David West, and Vivian Fung; and performances by Apollo Chamber Players, Winona Symphony Orchestra, pianist Jing Yang, Saxophone in Progress Duo, cellist Karen Ouzounian, pianist Adrienne Kim, flutist Lindsey Goodman, Third Coast Percussion, violinist Michael Jinsoo Lim, trumpeter Kenken Gorder, vibraphonist Kevin Zetina, violinists Davis West and Teagan Faran, and the Jasper String Quartet.

Listen Sunday night from 8 to 10 ET on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9. Streaming at wsmr.org.

Hour 1 Hector del Curto’s Bien Curiosa. Superior by Katherine Bergman. Nils Vigeland’s Mnemosyne. Mid-Michigan Miniatures by Henry Dorn. Ilari Kaila’s Hum and Drum. Cadenza 2 by Allen Brings. Jessie Montgomery’s In Color Suite.

Hour 2 Leilehua Lanzilotti’s where we used to be. Shapes and Echoes by Blair Boyd. Ken Thomson’s Uneasy. Outermezzo for fiddle by Davis West. Vivian Fung’s String Quartet No. 1.

Each week, Tyler Kline journeys into new territory and demystifies the music of living composers on Modern Notebook. Listen for a wide variety of exciting music that engages and inspires, along with the stories behind each piece and the latest releases from today’s contemporary classical artists. Discover what’s in store on Modern Notebook.

