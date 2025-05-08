Modern Notebook for May 11, 2025

On the next Modern Notebook with Tyler Kline: From Egyptian mythology to NASA’s golden record, Trevor Weston’s Stars explores the human fascination with the cosmos. Inspired by a poem by Robert Hayden, the piece moves through constellations, frequencies, the blues, and imagined cosmic music.

Then: Whispers, trills, and wordless textures — Wang Lu’s At Which Point reimagines the voice through surreal poetry by Forrest Gander. It’s music full of tension and strange beauty, moving from the surreal to the luminous.

Also featuring music by Elena Sprecht, Reena Esmail, Andrew York, Caterina Schembri, Marti Epstein, Jlin, Seán Doherty, Jānis Petraškevičs, and Dai Fujikura; and performances by Saxophone in Progress Duo, cellist Pierre Fontenelle, soprano Karol Bennett, Musiqa, New York City Guitar Orchestra, Ficino Ensemble, pianist Jihye Chang, Third Coast Percussion, Sonoro Quartet, pianist Robert Fleitz, and violinist Mari Kimura.

Listen Sunday night from 8 to 10 ET on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9. Streaming at wsmr.org.

Hour 1 Elena Sprecht’s Pop. Sandhiprakash by Reena Esmail. Trevor Weston’s Stars. Catwalk by Andrew York. Caterina Schembri’s It was only half as far. bariolage by Marti Epstein.

Hour 2 Jlin’s Please Be Still. Drochshaol by Seán Doherty. Wang Lu’s At Which Point. Klusā balss / The Silent Voice by Jānis Petraškevičs. Dai Fujikura’s Motion Notions.

Each week, Tyler Kline journeys into new territory and demystifies the music of living composers on Modern Notebook. Listen for a wide variety of exciting music that engages and inspires, along with the stories behind each piece and the latest releases from today’s contemporary classical artists. Discover what’s in store on Modern Notebook.

