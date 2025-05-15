Modern Notebook for May 18, 2025

On the next Modern Notebook with Tyler Kline: Reinaldo Moya’s Minnesota Suite paints three vivid scenes: towering red pines, the deep stillness of lake country, and the open sweep of prairie. It’s a musical journey across the state he’s called home for nearly a decade.

Then: Jazz, rock, and Armenian folk all shape Tigran Hamasyan’s Sonata for Percussion. It’s music that grooves and challenges — built from asymmetrical patterns that never lose their melodic core.

Also featuring music by Derek A. McKinney and Marcos Mares-McKinney, Heeyoung Yang, Frederic Hand, Julianna Voelker, Paul Wiancko, Punch Brothers, Eve Beglarian, and Ayanna Woods; and performances by violinist Davide Alogna, London Symphony Orchestra, pianist Eun-Hee Park, Winona Symphony Orchestra, New York City Guitar Orchestra, Saxophone in Progress Duo, Owls, cellist Pierre Fontenelle, accordionist Frin Wolter, violinist Alexi Kenney, and The Crossing.

Listen Sunday night from 8 to 10 ET on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9. Streaming at wsmr.org.

Hour 1 The Seed by Derek A. McKinney & Marcos Mares-McKinney. Heeyoung Yang’s Milyang. Minnesota Suite by Reinaldo Moya. Frederic Hand’s Chorale. Wanderlust by Julianna Voelker. Paul Wiancko’s Vox Petra.

Hour 2 Three Dots and a Dash by Punch Brothers. Tigran Hamasyan’s Sonata for Percussion. Well-Spent by Eve Beglarian. Ayanna Woods’ Infinite Body.

Each week, Tyler Kline journeys into new territory and demystifies the music of living composers on Modern Notebook. Listen for a wide variety of exciting music that engages and inspires, along with the stories behind each piece and the latest releases from today’s contemporary classical artists. Discover what’s in store on Modern Notebook.

