Modern Notebook for May 25, 2025

On the next Modern Notebook with Tyler Kline: What does space sound like? Deirdre McKay’s Mr Shah Stares to the Heavens captures the tension between cosmic silence and the richness of sound on Earth — a quiet meditation through music.

Then: Full of driving rhythms and striking textures, Errollyn Wallen’s Violin Concerto is bold and unpredictable. A single, extended movement gives the violinist room to push against every boundary.

Also featuring music by Marilyn Bliss, Gabriela Lena Frank, Ma Sicong, Carle J. Wirshba, Matthew Aucoin, André Mehmari, Amy Brandon, Jamie Tweed, Charles Ross, and Maria Kaoutzani; and performances by Belfiato Quintet, Brooklyn Rider, violinist Julia Glenn, pianist Konstantinos Valianatos, Musici Ireland, Calliope Brass, BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra, pianist Andree-Ann Deschenes, Alkali Collective, violinist Phillipe Quint, Royal Scottish National Orchestra, Slide Action, violist Katherine Wren, and ~Nois.

Listen Sunday night from 8 to 10 ET on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9. Streaming at wsmr.org.

Hour 1 Marilyn Bliss’ The Discovery of Honey. Kanto Kechua #2 by Gabriela Lena Frank. Ma Sicong’s Suiyuan Suite (Inner Mongolia Suite): II. Nostalgia. Mr Shah Stares to the Heavens by Deirdre McKay. Carle J. Wirshba’s Artemis: Goddess of the Hunt. Heath by Matthew Aucoin. André Mehmari’s Tanguinho.

Hour 2 Affine by Amy Brandon. Errollyn Wallen’s Violin Concerto. Smooth Place Cool Drink by Jamie Tweed. Charles Ross’ The New Forest. Maria Kaoutzani’s Count Me In.

