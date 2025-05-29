© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Modern Notebook for June 1, 2025

WUSF | By Tyler Kline
Published May 29, 2025 at 9:41 AM EDT
On the next Modern Notebook with Tyler Kline: Five rhythms — fume-fume, djabara, kenkeni, and more — collide and align in Evan Williams’ Cycles. Inspired by African and Afro-Cuban bell patterns, the piece uses a fast-paced additive technique that loops, shifts, and locks into place. It’s both hypnotic and full of drive.

Then: “I want to be the force which is truly for good.” Those words from John Coltrane drive The Force for Good, Michael Fiday’s pulsing tribute to Coltrane’s legacy. Inspired by Giant Steps and shaped by the events of 2020, it’s rhythmically intense and spiritually charged.

Featuring music by Jessica Meyer, SiHyun Uhm, Anthony M. Kelley, Evan Williams, Andy Akiho, Linda Buckley, Alex Paxton, Jane Rigler, Ferdinando DeSena, Michael Fiday, Emily Koh, and Alyssa Weinberg. Including performances by cellist Claire Bryant, pianist Eun-Hee Park, the Ciompi Quartet, Duo AYA, the Omaha Symphony, Musici Ireland, Slide Action, flutist Roberta Michel, the Belfiato Quintet, Hypercube, RAHA Duo, and cellist Nicholas Finch with the NouLou Chamber Players.

Tune in Sunday night from 8 to 10 ET on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9. Streaming the next day on-demand at modernnotebook.org.

Hour 1

Delta Sunrise by Jessica Meyer

SiHyun Uhm’s Piano Suite 'Circus'

Sidelines by Anthony M. Kelley

Evan Williams’ Cycles

Kintsugi by Andy Akiho

Linda Buckley’s Fiol

Hairy Pony Estampie by Alex Paxton

Hour 2

Jane Rigler’s Red

Rebound by Ferdinando DeSena

Michael Fiday’s The Force for Good

{plithe by Emily Koh

Alyssa Weinberg’s Caligo

Each week, Tyler Kline journeys into new territory and demystifies the music of living composers on Modern Notebook. Listen for a wide variety of exciting music that engages and inspires, along with the stories behind each piece and the latest releases from today’s contemporary classical artists. Discover what’s in store on Modern Notebook.
Tyler Kline
Tyler Kline is a composer whose music has been performed across the United States, and internationally in Canada, Brazil and Romania. His compositional interests encompass a wide variety of styles and mediums, from acoustic chamber and large ensemble works to electronic and electroacoustic music. A native of Kentucky, he earned his Master of Music degree in Composition from the University of South Florida. Learn more at tylerklinemusic.com.
