Modern Notebook for June 8, 2025

On the next Modern Notebook with Tyler Kline: Ljova’s Cellostatus imagines what scrolling through social media might sound like. A plucked groove pulls us in, giving way to fragments of danger, romance, and reflection — even a final movement where the soloist plays just one note.

Then: One of pianist and composer Daniel Pesca’s earliest memories is hearing his mother sing. That memory shaped his new album, Walk with me, my joy — a deeply personal collection of music about memory, connection, and finding yourself in others. Daniel will join Tyler to discuss the album on the next Modern Notebook.

Featuring music by Jonathan Pieslak, Jennifer Higdon, Ljova, Liova Bueno, Texu Kim, Amy Bryce, Kakia Gkoudina, Finola Merivale, and inti figgis-vizueta. Including performances by the New York City Guitar Orchestra, the Merian Ensemble, cellist Nicholas Finch with the NouLou Chamber Players, violinist Davide Alogna with the London Symphony Orchestra, pianist Eun-Hee Park, the National Youth Choir of Great Britain, Saxophone in Progress Duo, violinist Caroline Drexler with cellist Julia Henderson, and pianist James McVinnie.

Listen Sunday night from 8 to 10 ET on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9. Streaming the next day on-demand at ModernNotebook.org.

Hour 1 Ambienspheres by Jonathan Pieslak Jennifer Higdon’s The Sound of Light Cellostatus by Ljova Liova Bueno’s Evening on the Hill Co.Ko. – un poco Loco for solo piano by Texu Kim Amy Bryce’s A Strange Time and Place

Hour 2 Wolves, Please Don't Cry by Kakia Gkoudina Interview with composer Daniel Pesca about his newly-released album, Walk with me, my joy. The Silent Sweep as You Stand Still by Finola Merivale inti figgis-vizueta’s build-it-yourself

Each week, Tyler Kline journeys into new territory and demystifies the music of living composers on Modern Notebook. Listen for a wide variety of exciting music that engages and inspires, along with the stories behind each piece and the latest releases from today’s contemporary classical artists. Discover what’s in store on Modern Notebook.

