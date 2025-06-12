Modern Notebook for June 15, 2025

On the next Modern Notebook with Tyler Kline: Hear music by Valerie Coleman that embodies the common threads of community and empathy, reminding us that we are one people; a violin and flute duo by Carlos Simon that's stir crazy; and a piece for two saxophones by Katahj Copley called K-R-O-N-O.

Then: Hear Lalin by Nathalie Joachim — a piece conceived under the moon and stars on her family’s farm in the Haitian countryside; Sunny X by Tyondai Braxton, continuing his experiments with electronics and live percussionists; and pieces for saxophone by Shelley Washington and Evan Williams.

Featuring music by Nkeiru Okoye, Trevor Weston, J. Kimo Williams, Jessie Montgomery, and Anthony R. Green. Including performances by pianist Isabel Dobarro, ECCE Ensemble, Sphinx Virtuosi, Saxophone in Progress Duo, violinist Teagan Faran with flutist Leo Sussman, electric violinist Tracy Silverman with Apollo Chamber Players, violinist/composer Jessie Montgomery, pianist Clare Longendyke, clarinetist Tasha Warren with cellist Dave Eggar, Coalescent Quartet, tubax player Pat Posey, and Third Coast Percussion.

Tune in Sunday night from 8 to 10 ET on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9. Streaming the next day on-demand at ModernNotebook.org.

Hour 1 Nkeiru Okoye’s African Sketches: II. Dusk Arioso by Trevor Weston Valerie Coleman’s Tracing Visions K-R-O-N-O by Katahj Copley Carlos Simon’s stir crazy With Malice Toward None by J. Kimo Williams Jessie Montgomery’s Rhapsody

Hour 2 To Anacreon in the US by Anthony R. Green Nathalie Joachim’s Lalin Quartet for Saxophones by Evan Williams Shelley Washington’s MO'INGUS Sunny X by Tyondai Braxton

