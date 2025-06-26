© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Modern Notebook for June 29, 2025

WUSF | By Tyler Kline
Published June 26, 2025 at 8:00 AM EDT
Photo courtesy of the artist's website.
On the next Modern Notebook with Tyler Kline: Beneath the forest floor, trees and fungi share a secret language — exchanging nutrients through delicate underground pathways. That symbiotic relationship comes to life in Wood Wide Web II by Miriama Young, where marimba and flute trace an imagined conversation between roots and mycelium.

Then: Thierry Escaich’s Double Concerto for oboe and violin is a spirited dialogue between friends — rooted in late-night chamber sessions and shared improvisations. At its heart is a shimmering homage to J.S. Bach, with counterpoint that ripples, refracts, and dances between the two soloists.

Featuring music by Karen Tanaka, Brian Dozier Brown, Karl Mitze, Miriama Young, Ian Wilson, Minoo Dixon, Gilda Lyons, Gabriela Ortiz, Thierry Escaich, and Stratis Minakakis. Including performances by pianist Isabel Dobarro, Unheard-of//Ensemble, Talla Rouge, Duo AYA, Musici Ireland, Saxophone in Progress Duo, Foot in the Door Ensemble, saxophonist Kyle Jones with pianist Timothy Jones, oboist François Leleux with violinist Lisa Batiashvili and Frankfurt Radio Symphony, and pianist Jihye Chang.

That’s Sunday night from 8 to 10 ET on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9. Streaming the next day on-demand at ModernNotebook.org.

Hour 1

Water Dance: III. Very lightly, like a harp by Karen Tanaka

Brian Dozier Brown’s Left Wanting

Seesaw by Karl Mitze

Miriama Young’s Wood Wide Web II

String Quartet No. 12, "Her Charms Invited" by Ian Wilson

Minoo Dixon’s A Whale's Cry

la flor más linda by Gilda Lyons

Hour 2

Gabriela Ortiz’s Mambo Ninón

Double Concerto for Oboe, Violin and Orchestra by Thierry Escaich

Stratis Minakakis’s Lowell Etudes – Three Etchings on Solitude

Each week, Tyler Kline journeys into new territory and demystifies the music of living composers on Modern Notebook. Listen for a wide variety of exciting music that engages and inspires, along with the stories behind each piece and the latest releases from today’s contemporary classical artists. Discover what’s in store on Modern Notebook.
Tyler Kline
Tyler Kline is a composer whose music has been performed across the United States, and internationally in Canada, Brazil and Romania. His compositional interests encompass a wide variety of styles and mediums, from acoustic chamber and large ensemble works to electronic and electroacoustic music. A native of Kentucky, he earned his Master of Music degree in Composition from the University of South Florida. Learn more at tylerklinemusic.com.
