Modern Notebook for June 29, 2025

On the next Modern Notebook with Tyler Kline: Beneath the forest floor, trees and fungi share a secret language — exchanging nutrients through delicate underground pathways. That symbiotic relationship comes to life in Wood Wide Web II by Miriama Young, where marimba and flute trace an imagined conversation between roots and mycelium.

Then: Thierry Escaich’s Double Concerto for oboe and violin is a spirited dialogue between friends — rooted in late-night chamber sessions and shared improvisations. At its heart is a shimmering homage to J.S. Bach, with counterpoint that ripples, refracts, and dances between the two soloists.

Featuring music by Karen Tanaka, Brian Dozier Brown, Karl Mitze, Miriama Young, Ian Wilson, Minoo Dixon, Gilda Lyons, Gabriela Ortiz, Thierry Escaich, and Stratis Minakakis. Including performances by pianist Isabel Dobarro, Unheard-of//Ensemble, Talla Rouge, Duo AYA, Musici Ireland, Saxophone in Progress Duo, Foot in the Door Ensemble, saxophonist Kyle Jones with pianist Timothy Jones, oboist François Leleux with violinist Lisa Batiashvili and Frankfurt Radio Symphony, and pianist Jihye Chang.

That’s Sunday night from 8 to 10 ET on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9. Streaming the next day on-demand at ModernNotebook.org.

Hour 1 Water Dance: III. Very lightly, like a harp by Karen Tanaka Brian Dozier Brown’s Left Wanting Seesaw by Karl Mitze Miriama Young’s Wood Wide Web II String Quartet No. 12, "Her Charms Invited" by Ian Wilson Minoo Dixon’s A Whale's Cry la flor más linda by Gilda Lyons

Hour 2 Gabriela Ortiz’s Mambo Ninón Double Concerto for Oboe, Violin and Orchestra by Thierry Escaich Stratis Minakakis’s Lowell Etudes – Three Etchings on Solitude

Each week, Tyler Kline journeys into new territory and demystifies the music of living composers on Modern Notebook. Listen for a wide variety of exciting music that engages and inspires, along with the stories behind each piece and the latest releases from today’s contemporary classical artists. Discover what’s in store on Modern Notebook.

