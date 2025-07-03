© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Modern Notebook for July 6, 2025

WUSF | By Tyler Kline
Published July 3, 2025 at 3:39 PM EDT
Photo: composer Trevor Weston
Bill Cardoni
Photo: composer Trevor Weston

On the next Modern Notebook with Tyler Kline: Field recordings, flowing strings, and blues-infused melodies shape Trevor Weston’s Legacy Works. These reimagined spirituals, from There is a Balm in Gilead to Run to Jesus, blur the lines between tradition and transformation.

Then: What does up sound like? D. Riley Nicholson explores the idea from every angle in his piece UP — spiraling up the circle of fifths, building energy, and tumbling through dizzying piano textures that never stop climbing.

Also featured this week are composers Molly Heron, Makoto Shinohara, Rich Shemaria, John Adams, Gity Razaz, Andrew Norman, Leilehua Lanzilotti, Paula Matthusen, and Shuying Li. Performers include Science Ficta, Duo AYA, Calliope Brass, ECCE Ensemble, James McVinnie, Duo Noire, Simone Porter, Teagan Faran, Sarah Cahill, Regina Myers, Bang on a Can All Stars, and Joshua Anderson with Four Corners Ensemble.

It’s Sunday night from 8 to 10 on Classical WSMR 89.1 & 103.9 or stream it at wsmr.org.

Hour 1

Canon No. 3 by Molly Heron

Makoto Shinohara’s Kassouga

Pandora's Magic Castle by Rich Shemaria

Trevor Weston’s Legacy Works

China Gates by John Adams

Gity Razaz’s 4 Haikus

Sabina by Andrew Norman

Hour 2

Leilehua Lanzilotti’s koʻu inoa

UP by D. Riley Nicholson

Paula Matthusen’s the ontology of an echo

American Variations by Shuying Li

Each week, Tyler Kline journeys into new territory and demystifies the music of living composers on Modern Notebook. Listen for a wide variety of exciting music that engages and inspires, along with the stories behind each piece and the latest releases from today’s contemporary classical artists. Discover what’s in store on Modern Notebook.
Tyler Kline
Tyler Kline is a composer whose music has been performed across the United States, and internationally in Canada, Brazil and Romania. His compositional interests encompass a wide variety of styles and mediums, from acoustic chamber and large ensemble works to electronic and electroacoustic music. A native of Kentucky, he earned his Master of Music degree in Composition from the University of South Florida. Learn more at tylerklinemusic.com.
