Modern Notebook for July 6, 2025

On the next Modern Notebook with Tyler Kline: Field recordings, flowing strings, and blues-infused melodies shape Trevor Weston’s Legacy Works. These reimagined spirituals, from There is a Balm in Gilead to Run to Jesus, blur the lines between tradition and transformation.

Then: What does up sound like? D. Riley Nicholson explores the idea from every angle in his piece UP — spiraling up the circle of fifths, building energy, and tumbling through dizzying piano textures that never stop climbing.

Also featured this week are composers Molly Heron, Makoto Shinohara, Rich Shemaria, John Adams, Gity Razaz, Andrew Norman, Leilehua Lanzilotti, Paula Matthusen, and Shuying Li. Performers include Science Ficta, Duo AYA, Calliope Brass, ECCE Ensemble, James McVinnie, Duo Noire, Simone Porter, Teagan Faran, Sarah Cahill, Regina Myers, Bang on a Can All Stars, and Joshua Anderson with Four Corners Ensemble.

It’s Sunday night from 8 to 10 on Classical WSMR 89.1 & 103.9 or stream it at wsmr.org .

Hour 1 Canon No. 3 by Molly Heron Makoto Shinohara’s Kassouga Pandora's Magic Castle by Rich Shemaria Trevor Weston’s Legacy Works China Gates by John Adams Gity Razaz’s 4 Haikus Sabina by Andrew Norman

Hour 2 Leilehua Lanzilotti’s koʻu inoa UP by D. Riley Nicholson Paula Matthusen’s the ontology of an echo American Variations by Shuying Li

