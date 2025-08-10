Modern Notebook for August 10, 2025

On the next Modern Notebook with Tyler Kline: Marie A. Douglas’s Tray is both symphonic and cinematic — weaving shifting time signatures, Dorian-mode melodies, and spirituals in clashing tonal centers. It traces the story of Trayvon Martin, from the night of his death through the aftermath of the trial, and honors lives lost to violence rooted in racial injustice.

Then: Inspired by the poetry of Emily Dickinson, Anna Murray’s My Little Force Explodes unfolds in fleeting gestures — breath, whisper, and the interplay of voice and flute. It’s music that also draws from Japanese Noh to shape a sound ritual where silence carries as much weight as sound.

Also featured this week are works by Danny Clay, Viet Cuong, Alice Coltrane, Yassaman Behbahani, Kai-Young Chan, Kristin Kuster, Arone Dyer, Andreia Pinto Correia, Rockey Sun Keting, and Kaito Nakahori. Performances by the International Low Brass Trio, Latitude 49, harpist Ashley Jackson, the Harlem Chamber Players, the Chamber Winds of South Dakota, pianist Ava Nazar, pianist Isaac Lam, Die Konzertisten, PRISM Quartet, Stargaze, string quartet Brooklyn Rider, vocalist Michelle O’Rourke, flutist Lina Andonovska, horn soloist Isaac Shieh, and the Khemia Ensemble.

Listen Sunday night at 8:00 Eastern on Classical WSMR. Stream from anywhere at wsmr.org.

Hour 1 de profundis by Danny Clay Viet Cuong’s Wax and Wire Prema by Alice Coltrane Marie A. Douglas’s Tray Inspiration by Yassaman Behbahani Kai-Young Chan’s Love Never Fails Red Pine by Kristin Kuster

Hour 2 Voicecream by Arone Dyer Andreia Pinto Correia’s Aere senza stelle My Little Force Explodes by Anna Murray Rockey Sun Keting’s Chuan II Zero by Kaito Nakahori

Each week, Tyler Kline journeys into new territory and demystifies the music of living composers on Modern Notebook. Listen for a wide variety of exciting music that engages and inspires, along with the stories behind each piece and the latest releases from today’s contemporary classical artists. Discover what’s in store on Modern Notebook.

