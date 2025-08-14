Modern Notebook for August 17, 2025

On the next Modern Notebook with Tyler Kline: Conrad Tao’s Undone reimagines the myth of Undine — a water spirit who longs for a soul, only to be betrayed and dissolve back into the sea. But in Tao’s telling, she returns not as a victim, but a force — newly powerful, her waves rising higher in a world reshaped by climate change.

Then: Written during the pandemic, Chan Ka Nin’s Harp Concerto is a tribute to his mother — a woman losing her memories, but not her strength. Through shimmering harp lines and a quiet inner song, the piece traces her resilience, her love, and the life she continues to carry inside.

Also featured this week are works by Zack Browning, Kimberley R. Osberg, Trevor Weston, Outi Tarkiainen, Phillip Schroeder, Kate Moore, Nova Pon, and Lila Meretzky. Performances by the Coalescent Quartet, the Chamber Winds of South Dakota, string quartet Brooklyn Rider, ECCE Ensemble, the Finnish Radio Symphony Orchestra, pianist Phillip Schroeder, vocalist Michelle O’Rourke, Ficino Ensemble, harpist Teresa Suen-Campbell, Sinfonia Toronto, Turning Point Ensemble, and the Performance Fellows of the 2022 Next Festival of Emerging Artists.

Listen Sunday night at 8:00 Eastern on Classical WSMR.

Hour 1 Unrelenting Universe by Zack Browning Kimberly R. Osberg’s Passing Through Undone by Conrad Tao Trevor Weston’s A.N.S. The Ring of Fire and Love by Outi Tarkiainen Phillip Schroeder’s An Awakening

Hour 2 Cronachdain Suil by Kate Moore Chan Ka Nin’s Harp Concerto World Within by Nova Pon Lila Meretzky’s To crave and to have

