Modern Notebook for August 24, 2025

WUSF | By Tyler Kline
Published August 21, 2025 at 8:05 AM EDT
Photo: composer Michael Abels.
Photo credit: Eric Schwabel.
Photo: composer Michael Abels.

On the next Modern Notebook with Tyler Kline: What happens when our obsession with spectacle turns dangerous? Michael Abels’s Nope Suite, drawn from his score written for Jordan Peele’s genre-blending film, rides the line between sci-fi, horror, Western, and family drama — with a score that gallops, pursues, and holds space for both awe and fear.

Then: Waves crash, skies open — and the piano becomes a landscape. In Pacific Triptych, Peter Scott Lewis captures the drama and majesty of the Pacific Coast across three movements, with a sense of scale that feels orchestral, even in its quietest moments.

Also featured this week are works by Ney Rosauro, Niloufar Nourbakhsh, Arturo Sandoval, Anna Meredith, Judd Greenstein, Naji Hakim, Tyondai Braxton, Theresa Wong, and Yue Song. Performances by Duo AYA, cellist Benjamin Larsen, pianist Ava Nazar, the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra, the National Brass Ensemble, Ligeti Quartet, vocalist Michelle O’Rourke, Ficino Ensemble, cellist Gwendeline Lumaret, Stargaze, pianist Blair McMillen, clarinetist Jeff Anderle, and Crash Ensemble.

Listen Sunday night at 8:00 Eastern on Classical WSMR. Stream from anywhere at wsmr.org.

Hour 1

Reunion Dance by Ney Rosauro

Niloufar Nourbakhsh’s Cello Sonata No. 1

Suite from "Nope" by Michael Abels

Arturo Sandoval’s Brass Fantasy

Nautilus by Anna Meredith

Judd Greenstein’s Green Fields of Amerikay

Hour 2

Montmartre by Naji Hakim

Tyondai Braxton’s Vacancy

Pacific Triptych by Peter Scott Lewis

Theresa Wong’s Túyshtak

Senses IV by Yue Song

Each week, Tyler Kline journeys into new territory and demystifies the music of living composers on Modern Notebook. Listen for a wide variety of exciting music that engages and inspires, along with the stories behind each piece and the latest releases from today’s contemporary classical artists. Discover what’s in store on Modern Notebook.
Tyler Kline
Tyler Kline is a composer whose music has been performed across the United States, and internationally in Canada, Brazil and Romania. His compositional interests encompass a wide variety of styles and mediums, from acoustic chamber and large ensemble works to electronic and electroacoustic music. A native of Kentucky, he earned his Master of Music degree in Composition from the University of South Florida. Learn more at tylerklinemusic.com.
