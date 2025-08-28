Modern Notebook for August 31, 2025

On the next Modern Notebook with Tyler Kline: Out of conversations and community, a phrase stayed with composer Nicky Sohn: “a fresh breath of hope.” Written for violinist Mary Grace Johnson and inspired by the stories of women rebuilding their lives, this piece becomes a gesture of resilience — breathing color into darkness.

Then: In the journals of Canadian painter Emily Carr, composer Tawnie Olson found something familiar: the highs, lows, and quiet intensity of the creative process. Beloved of the Sky sets Carr’s words to music — a choral portrait of solitude, beauty, and the persistence of making art in a world that doesn’t always understand it.

Also featured this week are works by Anna Clyne, Alyssa Morris, Joseph Jones, Dawn Avery, Toru Takemitsu, Drew Phillips, Unsuk Chin, Naoko Hishinuma, Libby Larsen, and Nathalie Joachim. Performances by Duo AYA, cellist Benjamin Larsen, pianist Ava Nazar, the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra, the National Brass Ensemble, Ligeti Quartet, vocalist Michelle O’Rourke, Ficino Ensemble, cellist Gwendeline Lumaret, Stargaze, pianist Blair McMillen, clarinetist Jeff Anderle, and Crash Ensemble.

Hour 1 Restless Oceans by Anna Clyne Alyssa Morris’s Where the Colors Fall anew by Joseph Jones Nicky Sohn’s Fresh Breath of Hope Tripartita by Dawn Avery Toru Takemitsu’s Star-Isle Motivic Moments by Drew Phillips.

Hour 2 Subito Con Forza by Unsuk Chin Naoko Hishinuma’s On a Full Moon Night Beloved of the Sky by Tawnie Olson Libby Larsen’s Raspberry Island Dreaming Nathalie Joachim’s Watch Over Us

Each week, Tyler Kline journeys into new territory and demystifies the music of living composers on Modern Notebook.


