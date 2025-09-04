Modern Notebook for September 7, 2025

On the next Modern Notebook with Tyler Kline: What begins as a lullaby becomes something deeper. In her piece Out Came the Sun, Shuying Li reflects on the overwhelming joy of new motherhood — and the unexpected grief that followed. Through music, she traces the arc from bliss to sadness to peace, honoring the complex emotional landscape of early parenthood.

Then: Inspired by the life of British suffragette Julia Varley, Mercury Songs weaves together archival fragments, folk tradition, and bold storytelling. Composers Emily Levy and Matthew Bourne craft music that gives space to women’s voices — past and present — and honors a legacy of protest, power, and perseverance.

Also featured this week are works by Salina Fisher, Shawn E. Okpebholo, India Gailey, Marc Mellits, Evan Williams, and Reza Vali. Performances by violinist Alexi Kinney, Lincoln Trio, Boston Modern Orchestra Project, cellist India Gailey, pianist Brianna Matzke, fivebyfive, cellist Michael Bardon, guitarist Nick Rasle, violist Aby Vulliamy, cellist Carol Ou, and the Württembergische Philharmonie Reutlingen.

Listen Sunday night at 8:00 Eastern on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9. Stream from anywhere at wsmr.org.

Hour 1 Hikari by Salina Fisher Shawn E. Okpebholo’s city beautiful Out Came the Sun by Shuying Li India Gailey’s Mountainweeps Izaya by Marc Mellits

Hour 2 Heavy by Evan Williams Emily Levy and Matthew Bourne’s Mercury Songs The Dervish and the Magus by Reza Vali

Each week, Tyler Kline journeys into new territory and demystifies the music of living composers on Modern Notebook. Listen for a wide variety of exciting music that engages and inspires, along with the stories behind each piece and the latest releases from today’s contemporary classical artists. Discover what’s in store on Modern Notebook.

