Modern Notebook for September 28, 2025

On the next Modern Notebook with Tyler Kline: Rhythmic collisions, layered textures, and long melodic arcs — Autumn Equinox channels the energy of Sebastian Fagerlund’s opera-in-progress into a charged and expressive octet. Though written as a standalone piece, the music carries the imprint of that larger work: a reflection of seasons changing, and ideas taking new shape.

Then: Kevin Puts began his Concerto for Orchestra with a single spark — Amanda Gorman’s poem Hymn for the Hurting, written in response to the tragedy in Uvalde. What follows is a sweeping, multi-movement work of contrasts: chase scenes and music boxes, lyrical interludes and urgent refrains, all voiced by an orchestra pushed to its expressive limits.

Also featured this week are works by Maeve Gilchrist, Nina Barzegar, Valerie Coleman, Andy Akiho, and Clarice Jensen. Performances by the Aizuri Quartet, Lapland Chamber Orchestra, pianist Ava Nazar, Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra, violinist Kristin Lee, St. Louis Symphony Orchestra, and cellist Maya Beiser.

Listen Sunday night at 8:00 Eastern on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9. Stream from anywhere at wsmr.org.

Hour 1 Webster’s March by Maeve Gilchrist Sebastian Fagerlund’s Octet "Autumn Equinox" Two Pieces for Piano by Nina Barzegar Valerie Coleman’s Umoja: Anthem of Unity

Hour 2 Deciduous by Andy Akiho Kevin Puts’s Concerto for Orchestra Salt Air, Salt Earth by Clarice Jensen

