Modern Notebook for October 12, 2025

WUSF | By Tyler Kline
Published October 9, 2025 at 11:23 AM EDT
Photo: composer Hugi Gudmundsson.
Photo credit: self portrait by the composer
Photo: composer Hugi Gudmundsson.

On the next Modern Notebook with Tyler Kline: Memories of friendship linger beneath each short movement in Hugi Gudmundsson’s Coniunctio — moments on park benches, in bars, on quiet walks. Composed for cello, the piece unfolds in brief, focused chapters that reflect intimacy through gesture, space, and shared experience.

Then: Luciano Berio once described a utopian dream: to build a bridge between folk traditions and modern music-making. In Folk Songs, that vision takes shape through melodies from eight cultures — reimagined not as museum pieces, but as living, breathing connections to everyday life.

Also featured are works by Kevin Day, Dai Fujikura, Lembit Beecher, Shuying Li, Marc Mellits, Ryan Brown, Camille Pépin, and Angélica Negrón. Performers include pianist Artina McCain, guitarist Soichi Muraji, cellist Sigurgeir Agnarsson, saxophonist Timothy McAllister, pianist Liz Ames, the Boston Modern Orchestra Project, flutist Lina Andonovska, pianist Alex Raineri, clarinetist Jeff Anderle, vocalist Michelle O’Rourke, the Ficino Ensemble, Les Percussions de Strasbourg, and the ensemble Ember.

Tune in Sunday night at 8 ET on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9. Streaming at wsmr.org.

Hour 1

The Sun Will Shine Again by Kevin Day

Dai Fujikura’s Chance Monsoon

Coniunctio by Hugi Gudmundsson

Lembit Beecher’s Baltic Crossings

Overture to "The Siege" by Shuying Li

Marc Mellits’s Discrete Structures

Hour 2
the light by which she may have ascended by Ryan Brown

Luciano Berio’s Folk Songs

Avant, Pendant, et Pourtant by Camille Pépin

Angélica Negrón’s Ave del paraíso

Each week, Tyler Kline journeys into new territory and demystifies the music of living composers on Modern Notebook. Listen for a wide variety of exciting music that engages and inspires, along with the stories behind each piece and the latest releases from today’s contemporary classical artists. Discover what’s in store on Modern Notebook.
Tyler Kline
Tyler Kline is a composer whose music has been performed across the United States, and internationally in Canada, Brazil and Romania. His compositional interests encompass a wide variety of styles and mediums, from acoustic chamber and large ensemble works to electronic and electroacoustic music. A native of Kentucky, he earned his Master of Music degree in Composition from the University of South Florida. Learn more at tylerklinemusic.com.
