Matching Gifts

If your company is eligible, request a matching gift form from your employer, and send it completed and signed with your gift. We will do the rest. The impact of your gift to WUSF may be doubled or possibly tripled! Some companies match gifts made by retirees and/or spouses. If your company is eligible, but you have difficulty finding WUSF, search for University of South Florida Foundation (USF Foundation). The University of South Florida’s Board of Trustees holds the license to all WUSF broadcast properties.