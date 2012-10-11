N.Y. Yankees Win With Help From Raul Ibanez

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Critics say the New York Yankees buy championships, but last night they did without their $30 million man. In the bottom of the ninth in the playoffs against Baltimore, manager Joe Girardi sat down struggling Alex Rodriguez. He sent in pinch-hitter Raul Ibanez, who makes a tiny fraction of the money. He hit a home run to tie the game, then another home run in extra innings as the Yankees won. Ibanez said afterward, I don't even really remember what happened. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.