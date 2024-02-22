2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season

EMERGENCY INFORMATION, SHELTERS AND EVACUATION ZONES:
Hillsborough | Pinellas | Polk | Sarasota | Manatee | Pasco | Hernando | Citrus
STATE/NATIONAL RESOURCES:
NOAA| Fla. Div. Of Emergency Management | FEMA | Flood Maps | Report Price Gouging
What You Need To Prepare
Preparación para huracanes
Hurricanes - Need To Know
The emergency order gives the county administrator and emergency managers the ability to move quickly to protect the health, safety and welfare of the community.
It has been an unusually active final month for the hurricane season, when forecasters typically see a single named storm every year or two. And the 2024 season still has two weeks to go.
Tropical Storm Sara is stalled near Honduras. It is set to cross the Yucatan Peninsula, and its remnants will be absorbed by a potent cold front that will arrive in Florida next week.
Details regarding rain intensity and timing for next week are still unknown, but Sara could produce heavy rain for parts of Florida by the middle to end of next week.
Fla. Attorney General Ashley Moody is suing Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell, and a former FEMA supervisor for violating Floridians' civil rights after hurricanes.
Net House, the piece’s maintenance company, will take it down. They’ll examine its weight and structure for a possible future reinstallation.
This system will become Sara and it is expected to enter the Gulf of Mexico next week.
The state says online pre-registration dates are Nov. 11 through Friday, Nov. 15. Telephone dates started Nov. 12 and run through Friday, Nov. 15.
Boricuas de Corazón provides disaster relief in Spanish, bridging a language and cultural divide for the immigrant community.
Tampa Electric estimates it could seek to recover up to $55 million related to Helene and $370 for Milton.
The tropics continue to be prolific. Within the next seven days, there is a high chance of having the 18th named storm of the season.
The repair timetable likely means the Rays will have to find a temporary place to play home games in 2025.