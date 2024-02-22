© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season

Hurricane Ian at peak intensity while approaching southwest Florida on Sept. 28, 2022.
Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite Program, CC BY-SA 4.0
Wikimedia Commons
Hurricane Ian at peak intensity while approaching southwest Florida on Sept. 28, 2022.

WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSF.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

EMERGENCY INFORMATION, SHELTERS AND EVACUATION ZONES:

Hillsborough | Pinellas | Polk | Sarasota | Manatee | Pasco | Hernando | Citrus

STATE/NATIONAL RESOURCES:

NOAA| Fla. Div. Of Emergency Management | FEMA | Flood Maps | Report Price Gouging

What You Need To Prepare
Preparación para huracanes
  1. Preparándose para la temporada de huracanes de 2024
  2. Cómo preparar su hogar antes de un huracán
  3. Antes de la temporada de huracanes, revise su jardín en busca de posibles proyectiles
  4. 5 cosas que las personas mayores deben saber sobre cómo prepararse para huracanes
Hurricanes - Need To Know
