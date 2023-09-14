Here's the story of a lovely lady who bought the 'Brady Bunch' house for $3.2 million

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Here's the story of a lovely lady who just bought the "Brady Bunch" house for $3.2 million. The Studio City, Calif., home was featured in exterior shots of the beloved 1970s series. The interior was meticulously rebuilt in recent times for reality TV. The new owner plans to invite bunches of people over for fundraising and charity events. And with five bedrooms, there's even space for Cousin Oliver. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.