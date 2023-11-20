The 1A Movie Club sees 'Maestro'

“Maestro” is a love story. The film explores the complex relationship between composer Leonard Bernstein and his wife Felicia, as played by Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan.

The critics are already asking if “Maestro” could be the first film since “As Good as It Gets” to win both Academy Awards for leading actor. Movie Club Vice President John Horn speaks to Carey Mulligan about her role.

Directed by Bradley Cooper, this sweeping biopic from Netflix spans Bernstein’s professional life. In his eight decades, he grew to become a cultural giant, composer, conductor, pianist, educationalist, and humanitarian. He wrote three symphonies and the Broadway sensation “West Side Story.” Bernstein also composed “Chichester Psalms” and “Mass.”

Off stage, his love life was complicated.

How does this love letter to life and art capture a man whose personality lit up rooms and concert halls in the U.S. and around the world?

We also speak to Horn and to art critic Joseph Horowitz.

