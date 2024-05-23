© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Veterans Administration AI suicide prevention program leaves women out

Published May 23, 2024 at 9:11 AM EDT

As part of its suicide prevention effort, the Veterans Administration uses artificial intelligence to find veterans who may be vulnerable to suicide. A new investigation shows the AI tools have a built-in bias and leave out women veterans.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes talks with Aaron Glantz, senior editor and California bureau chief with The Fuller Project, a non-profit news organization centering on stories impacting women.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR

Tags
Here & Now
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now