Amplify Your Voice: Become a WUSF Wavemaker and Shape the Future of Public Media.
Remember that first time you heard a story on WUSF that shook your world? Opened your eyes to a new perspective? Made you laugh until your sides hurt? We do. Because at WUSF, we're not just broadcasting radio – we're crafting experiences that ignite minds, spark conversations, and build a stronger community.
But here's the thing: we can't do it alone. We need a crew of passionate Wavemakers like you to join the movement. As a Wavemaker, you're not just a donor – you're an investor in authentic journalism, thought-provoking podcasts, and music that beats to the rhythm of our generation.
Fuel the stories that matter: From climate change to social justice, we give a platform to the voices and perspectives that need to be heard, amplifying the narratives that often get drowned out. Your support ensures diverse voices are heard.
Spark dialogues that challenge the status quo: We're not afraid to ask the tough questions, explore uncomfortable truths, and tackle complex issues head-on. As a Wavemaker, you're fueling conversations that break the mold and push boundaries.
Invest in the future of audio: Public media isn't just radio anymore. We're at the forefront of podcasting, live events, and digital storytelling. Your contribution helps us push the boundaries of audio experience and train the next generation of media makers.
Double your impact: Every donation of any amount by a person under 40 will be matched $50 by a generous donor. Your contribution ripples further, creating a bigger splash.
Connect with a community: Gain access to our online forums, attend live events, and share your thoughts. Being a Wavemaker means being part of something bigger than yourself.
Shape the future of WUSF: Your support isn't just financial – it's a vote for the kind of content you want to hear. Help us build a vibrant public media landscape that reflects our generation's values and aspirations.
Together, we can make waves that echo far beyond the airwaves. Become a WUSF Wavemaker today and amplify your voice in the future of audio.
Make your Wavemaker contribution now! Increase your impact and fuel the stories that matter.
Join the WUSF Wavemakers community on social media and share your thoughts. #WUSFWavemakers
Learn more about volunteering and internship opportunities. Lend your skills and become an active part of the movement.