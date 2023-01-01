In the new year ahead, WUSF will continue to do what we’ve done for decades—bringing people together to help make sense of the world. This is the commitment that’s always guided our work.

And the one factor, more than any other, that enables WUSF to be a constant in our community is the support of listeners. Donations from our listeners make up the largest and most reliable source of WUSF’s funding. That is why we’re asking for your contribution.

And right NOW, is the perfect time to make your gift, because your year-end, tax-deductible contribution will be MATCHED dollar-for-dollar by Martha Edinger! WUSF is especially grateful to Martha Edinger for creating this match that will support the news and programming you depend on.

Your gift to support WUSF is a great way to DOUBLE the impact of your support, so join us today to help WUSF continue to be the storytellers of YOUR community.

Click the DONATE button to double the impact of your gift now.

Don’t let the ball drop before you take advantage of this wonderful opportunity! The deadline to participate in Martha Edinger’s match, and for 2023 tax-deductible giving is MIDNIGHT on December 31st.

Donate now and go into 2024 knowing you helped make this vital community resource possible for another year!