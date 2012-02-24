Man Arrested For Cooking His Own Meal At Denny's

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A man walked into a Denny's in Madison, Wisconsin and made an announcement. He said he was the new manager. The old manager said he must have the wrong place. The new guy said you must not have read the memo. Then the guy cooked himself a cheeseburger and fries. While he was cooking, however, the actual manager called police. We do not know if the imposter manager finished his meal before police arrested him for possessing drugs and also for possessing a stun gun. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

